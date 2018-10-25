From URL to Interactive

Imagine, if you will, that you’re behind the wheel of a gorgeous 1957 Chevy Bel Air convertible, making your way across the desert on a wide open highway. The sun is setting, so you’ve got the top down, naturally. The breeze caresses your cheek like a warm hand as your nose catches a faint whiff of … What was that?

The car lurches and chokes before losing all power. You coast, ever more slowly, to a stop. There’s steam rising from the hood. Oh jeez. What the heck just happened?

You reach down to pop the hood, and open the door. Getting out, you make your way around to the front of the car. As you release the latch and lift the bonnet, you get blasted in the face with even more steam. You hope it’s just water.

Looking around, it’s clear the engine has overheated, but you have no idea what you’re looking at. Back home you’ve got a guy who’s amazing with these old engines, but you fell in love with the luxurious curves, the fins, the plush interior, the allure of the open road.

A tumbleweed rolls by. In the distance a buzzard screeches.

What’s happening under the hood?

Years ago, my colleague Molly Holzschlag used a variant of this story to explain the importance of understanding our tools. When it comes to complex machines like cars, knowing how they work can really get you out of a jam when things go wrong. Fail to understand how they work and you could end up, well, buzzard food.

At the time, Molly and I were trying to convince folks that learning HTML, CSS, and JavaScript was more important than learning Dreamweaver. Like many similar tools, Dreamweaver allowed you to focus on the look and feel of a website without needing to burden yourself with knowing how the HTML, CSS, and JavaScript it produced actually worked. This analogy still applies today, though perhaps more so to frameworks than WYSIWYG design tools.

If you think about it, our whole industry depends on our faith in a handful of “black boxes” few of us fully understand: browsers. We hand over our HTML, CSS, JavaScript, images, etc., and then cross our fingers and hope they render the experience we have in our heads. But how do browsers do what they do? How do they take our users from a URL to a fully-rendered and interactive page?

To get from URL to interactive, we’ve assembled a handful of incredibly knowledgeable authors to act as our guides. This journey will take place in four distinct legs, delivered over the course of a few weeks. Each will provide you with details that will help you do your job better.

Leg 1: Server to Client

Ali Alabbas understands the ins and outs of networking, and he kicks off this journey with a discussion of how our code gets to the browser in the first place. He discusses how server connections are made, caching, and how Service Workers factor into the request and response process. He also discusses the “origin model” and how to improve performance using HTTP2, Client Hints, and more. Understanding this aspect of how browsers work will undoubtedly help you make your pages download more quickly.

Let’s get going

I sincerely hope you’ll join us on this trip across the web and into the often foggy valley where browsers turn code into experience.

