Web Typography: Numerals

When it comes to numbers we have just ten digits. Throw in a comma and a period and we’ve got grand total of twelve characters. You might not think that would present much of a challenge to a typographer, but to a professional typesetter (that’s you if you’re a designer) numerals require far more nuance and variation than you might think at first glance. Numbers deserve the same care and attention as text - this excerpt reveals the numerical situations you should be looking out for, and how to tackle them to benefit your reader.

Use old-style numerals in running text

In ‘Ligatures and abbreviations’ we established that writing systems based on the Latin alphabet, in addition to Greek and Cyrillic, use a bicameral script, with each letter represented by two different forms – uppercase and lower (or majuscule and minuscule, to use more formal terms). The same is true of numerals. We have at our disposal ‘uppercase’ numbers 0123456789 called lining or titling numerals, and ‘lowercase’ numerals 0123456789 called old-style or text numerals.

Unlike capital and lowercase letters, different forms of numbers do not convey different meanings; they are, however, an essential component of the typographer’s palette. Just as a string of capital letters in the middle of a sentence SHOUTS at your reader, so numbers set in lining numerals call undue attention to themselves. Are pounds, dollars, dates and quotas really more important than the words and ideas which give them context and meaning?

Treat numbers as you would letters, making sure they don’t stand out unnecessarily. Do this by using old-style numerals in all your running text. Most modern, professional fonts will include both old-style and lining numerals as OpenType features. One or other of these styles will be used for the default numbers. More often it will be the old-style numerals, but there is no strict rule or consistency, and the choice of default is down to the type designer.

It’s also the case that the vast majority of fonts are neither modern nor professional, if modern means OpenType-enabled and professional means designed with both sets of numerals. Take Georgia, for example. Designed by Matthew Carter in 1993 as a screen font for Microsoft, it is extremely well put together, elegant and appealing, and one of the most popular and widely distributed fonts in the world. But it is not packaged as an OpenType font and so only contains one set of numbers, in this case old-style numerals. Times New Roman, which is similarly widespread but, again, not as an OpenType font, is packaged only with lining numerals. Georgia and Times New Roman are so widely distributed because they are bundled free of charge with Windows and Mac operating systems. However, both these fonts – like many others – are available to buy in professional versions, which do come as OpenType fonts complete with both sets of numerals, small caps and many other features.

Top: Numerals in Times New Roman Pro .

Bottom: Numerals in Georgia Pro.

To specify old-style numerals, set the font-variant-numeric property with a value of oldstyle-nums . If most of what you’re designing on a page is running text, then your best approach is to set old-style numerals so that they are inherited from the <body> .

body { font-variant-numeric: oldstyle-nums; }

For legacy browsers requiring font-feature-settings , use the onum OpenType feature tag. As explained in ‘Ligatures and abbreviations’, you can add an @supports rule to cater for legacy browsers that only support font-feature-settings :

body { font-feature-settings: "onum" 1; } @supports (font-variant-numeric: oldstyle-nums) { body { font-feature-settings: normal; font-variant-numeric: oldstyle-nums; } }

Many sans serif fonts of the early to mid-twentieth century, including Helvetica, were never designed with anything other than lining numerals. This is one of the reasons why Helvetica is rarely your best choice for body text. That said, the lining numerals are less of a problem in Helvetica than they are in some other typefaces. As we saw in ‘Designing paragraphs: line spacing’, Helvetica has a large x-height. A consequence of this is that its lowercase letters are closer in stature to its lining numerals when compared to other sans serif fonts such as Futura and Avenir, which have far smaller x-heights.

Compared with old-style numerals, lining numerals shout loudly in Avenir.

Clearly Paul Renner and Adrian Frutiger, the designers of Futura and Avenir respectively, recognised the need for old-style numerals in their fonts as both these typefaces were designed with them from the start. Sadly, the versions of Futura and Avenir widely distributed with Apple devices have lining numerals as the default, and do not include old-style numerals as OpenType features (the macOS version of Avenir Next, however, does include them).

Use lining numerals in headings

Old-style numerals are your go-to glyphs for making numbers sit well in running text. For the same reason they are at ease with lowercase letters, so old-style numerals feel uncomfortable in close proximity to capital letters. If you set headings in anything other than sentence case, in particular ALL CAPS, or Title Case, then don’t use old-style numerals. Lining numerals will sit far more naturally in the company of uppercase letterforms.

Lining numerals sit more naturally in headings than old-style numerals.

On those occasions when numbers are the star attraction, lining numerals are the way to give them the attention they crave. Old-style numerals have a wavy rhythm to them, with some numbers reaching upwards towards the capitals, some squatting at the x-height, and others ducking down below the baseline: 1234567890. This is why they work so well in continuous reading – they replicate the patterns of words in running text. However, if your reader is scanning a sequence of numbers, looking for patterns, making comparisons, or hunting for data in a list, table or other setting, they will find it far easier to do so with the familiarity and evenness of lining numerals. To specify lining numerals, set the font-variant-numeric property with a value of lining-nums :

h1 { font-variant-numeric: lining-nums; }

For legacy browsers requiring font-feature-settings , use the lnum OpenType feature tag.

Use proper subscripts and superscripts

Subscripts and superscripts are tiny numerals which are lowered or raised. They are used in chemical and mathematical formulas, as footnote indicators, and other specialist situations. For example: ‘Caffeine1 is C 8 H 10 N 4 O 2 .’ Mark this up meaningfully in HTML using the <sup> and <sub> elements:

Caffeine<sup>1</sup> is C<sub>8</sub>H<sub>10</sub> N<sub>4</sub>O<sub>2</sub>.

Browsers’ default styling for <sup> and <sub> is to take a regular numeral, make it a bit smaller, and raise or lower it accordingly:

This works fine up to a point, but the numerals are still a little too big aesthetically and they affect the line spacing, causing unevenness in the rhythm:

Most professional fonts contain properly designed subscripts and superscripts built in as OpenType features. These numerals are smaller and squatter than regular numbers, and because their position relative to other characters is part of their design, the line spacing is unaffected:

To use proper subscripts and superscripts, use the font-variant-position property, like this:

sub { font-variant-position: sub; } sup { font-variant-position: super; }

Unfortunately, this still leaves us with a problem: the browser’s default styling is still applied. Our special subscript character is being made smaller and it’s getting moved downwards, affecting the line spacing:

Top: Default <sub> styling. Middle: Proper subscripts with browser default styling. Bottom: Proper subscripts only.

The styles the browser applies to our subscript characters are these:

vertical-align: sub; font-size: smaller;

We need to remove those styles to get the desired effect, so our rule now becomes:

sub { vertical-align: baseline; font-size: inherit; font-variant-position: sub; }

That will work fine for browsers that support OpenType. But browsers that don’t will get C8H10N4O2, a degraded rendering compared with the browser defaults. To address this we can use an @supports rule to check if the browser supports font-variant-position and only override the browser’s default <sub> styling if that’s the case:

sub { font-variant-position: sub; } @supports ( font-variant-position: sub ) { sub { vertical-align: baseline; font-size: inherit; } }

For legacy browsers requiring font-feature-settings , use the sups OpenType feature tag for superscripts, and subs for subscripts. If we factor these in, we get comprehensive, backwards-compatible style rules, but where two simple properties should have done the job, we now have a far more verbose proposition:

Subscripts

sub { font-feature-settings: "subs" 1; } @supports (font-variant-position: sub) { sub { font-feature-settings: normal; font-variant-position: sub; } }

@supports ((font-variant-position: sub) or (font-feature-settings: "subs" 1)) { sub { vertical-align: baseline; font-size: inherit; } }

Superscripts

sup { font-feature-settings: "sups" 1; } @supports (font-variant-position: super) { sup { font-feature-settings: normal; font-variant-position: super; } }

@supports ((font-variant-position: super) or (font-feature-settings: "sups" 1)) { sup { vertical-align: baseline; font-size: inherit; } }

Reference notes with superscripts

One particular use of superscripts is for footnotes. When you reference notes using numbers, use true superscripts in the text but full-size numbers in the notes themselves.

Show footnotes in context

While we’re on the subject of footnotes, it’s worth making a brief diversion into how the web improves their usability compared with the limitations of paper.

Many forms of writing, including academic papers, historical novels, detailed journalism and non-fiction books such as this one, contain additional citations, explanations and thoughts referred to within the text itself. A symbol is used to connect the note to the relevant location in the text. The symbols employed as references to annotations are either superscripted numbers or an esoteric series of devices starting with asterisks* and processing through daggers† to double daggers‡ and beyond.

Since the advent of mass printing in the Victorian era, the notes themselves have typically been positioned either at the bottom of the referring printed page ( footnotes ), or at the end of a chapter or the entire work ( endnotes ). However, this approach means the notes are located away from their position within the body of text. This can disturb the reader who wishes to refer to the annotation as they proceed through the text. The connected point in the text may well be halfway through a sentence in the middle of a paragraph at some point higher up the page, or on a different preceding page altogether, and attempting to return to it disrupts the reader’s rhythm.

An earlier approach by medieval scribes and Renaissance printers placed notes in the margins ( side notes ) rather than at the bottom of the page. By including notes as marginalia, the annotations are present where needed and can be read with little more than a glance away from the main text.

A side note in a 9th-century manuscript. Source: Einsiedeln, Stiftsbibliothek, Codex 172 ( 1128 )

Although side notes are an improvement on footnotes, both solutions are designed within the confines of the two-dimensional printed page. The web is an interactive medium and provides us with at least three dimensions in which to work, implying you can use the z-axis to place the note on top of the main text.

Enable your reader to reveal the note on demand in the very place they are reading. Put simply, link to the footnote using a conventional symbol, but have it pop up in the vicinity of the link, thus providing a thoroughly modern solution impossible within the limitations of a printed page.

Clicking a superscript could pop up a footnote in situ.

