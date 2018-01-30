CSS: The Definitive Guide, 4th Edition

In addition to filtering, CSS offers the ability to determine how elements are composited together. Take, for example, two elements that partially overlap due to positioning. We’re used to the one in front obscuring the one behind. This is sometimes called simple alpha compositing, in that you can see whatever is behind the element as long as some (or all) of it has alpha channel values less than 1 . Think of, for example, how you can see the background through an element with opacity: 0.5 , or in the areas of a PNG or GIF87a that are set to be transparent.

Article Continues Below

But if you’re familiar with image-editing programs like Photoshop or GIMP, you know that image layers which overlap can be blended together in a variety of ways. CSS has gained the same ability. There are two blending strategies in CSS (at least as of late 2017): blending entire elements with whatever is behind them, and blending together the background layers of a single element.

Blending Elements

In situations where elements overlap, it’s possible to change how they blend together with the property mix-blend-mode .

mix-blend-mode

Values: normal | multiply | screen | overlay | darken | lighten | colordodge | color-burn | hard-light | soft-light | difference | exclusion | hue | saturation | color | luminosity

Initial value: normal

Applies to: All elements

Computed value: As declared

Inherited: No

Animatable: No

The way the CSS specification puts this is: “defines the formula that must be used to mix the colors with the backdrop.” That is to say, the element is blended with whatever is behind it (the “backdrop”), whether that’s pieces of another element, or just the background of its parent element.

The default, normal , means that the element’s pixels are shown as is, without any mixing with the backdrop, except where the alpha channel is less than 1 . This is the “simple alpha compositing” mentioned previously. It’s what we’re all used to, which is why it’s the default value. A few examples are shown in Figure 19-6.

Figure 19-6. Simple alpha channel blending

For the rest of the mix-blend-mode keywords, I’ve grouped them into a few categories. Let’s also nail down a few definitions:

The foreground is the element that has mix-blend-mode applied to it.

is the element that has applied to it. The backdrop is whatever is behind that element. This can be other elements, the background of the parent element, and so on.

is whatever is behind that element. This can be other elements, the background of the parent element, and so on. A pixel component is the color component of a given pixel: R, G, and B

If it helps, think of the foreground and backdrop as images that are layered atop one another in an image-editing program. With mix-blend-mode , you can change the blend mode applied to the top image (the foreground).

Darken, Lighten, Difference, and Exclusion

These blend modes might be called simple-math modes—they achieve their effect by directly comparing values in some way, or using simple addition and subtraction to modify pixels:

darken: Each pixel in the foreground is compared with the corresponding pixel in the backdrop, and for each of the R, G, and B values (the pixel components), the smaller of the two is kept. Thus, if the foreground pixel has a value corresponding to rgb(91,164,22) and the backdrop pixel is rgb(102,104,255) , the resulting pixel will be rgb(91,104,22) .

lighten: This blend is the inverse of darken: when comparing the R, G, and B components of a foreground pixel and its corresponding backdrop pixel, the larger of the two values is kept. Thus, if the foreground pixel has a value corresponding to rgb(91,164,22) and the backdrop pixel is rgb(102,104,255) , the resulting pixel will be rgb(102,164,255) .

difference: The R, G, and B components of each pixel in the foreground are compared to the corresponding pixel in the backdrop, and the absolute value of subtracting one from the other is the final result. Thus, if the foreground pixel has a value corresponding to rgb(91,164,22) and the backdrop pixel is rgb(102,104,255) , the resulting pixel will be rgb(11,60,233) . If one of the pixels is white, the resulting pixel will be the inverse of the non-white pixel. If one of the pixels is black, the result will be exactly the same as the non-black pixel.

exclusion: This blend is a milder version of difference . Rather than being | back - fore |, the formula is back + fore - (2 × back × fore), where back and fore are values in the range from 0-1. For example, an exclusion calculation of an orange ( rgb(100%,50%,0%) ) and medium gray ( rgb(50%,50%,50%) ) will yield rgb(50%,50%,50%) . For the red component, the math is 1 + 0.5 - (2 × 1 × 0.5), which reduces to 0.5, corresponding to 50%. For the blue and green components, the math is 0 + 0.5 - (2 × 0 × 0.5), which again reduces to 0.5. Compare this to difference , where the result would be rgb(50%,0%,50%) , since each component is the absolute value of subtracting one from the other.

This last definition highlights the fact that for all blend modes, the actual values being operated on are in the range 0-1. The previous examples showing values like rgb(11,60,233) are normalized from the 0-1 range. In other words, given the example of applying the difference blend mode to rgb(91,164,22) and rgb(102,104,255) , the actual operation is as follows:

rgb(91,164,22) is R = 91 ÷ 255 = 0.357; G = 164 ÷ 255 = 0.643; B = 22 ÷ 255 = 0.086 . Similarly, rgb(102,104,255) corresponds to R = 0.4; G = 0.408; B = 1 .

is . Similarly, corresponds to . Each component is subtracted from the corresponding component, and the absolute value taken. Thus, R = | 0.357 - 0.4 | = 0.043; G = | 0.643 - 0.408 | = 0.235; B = | 1 - 0.086 | = 0.914. This could be expressed as rgba(4.3%,23.5%,91.4%) , or (by multiplying each component by 255) as rgb(11,60,233) .

From all this, you can perhaps understand why the full formulas are not written out for every blend mode we cover. If you’re interested in the fine details, each blend mode’s formula is provided in the “Compositing and Blending Level 1” specification.

Examples of the blend modes in this section are depicted in Figure 19-7.

Figure 19-7. Darken, lighten, difference, and exclusion blending

Multiply, Screen, and Overlay

These blend modes might be called the multiplication modes—they achieve their effect by multiplying values together:

multiply: Each pixel component in the foreground is multiplied by the corresponding pixel component in the backdrop. This yields a darker version of the foreground, modified by what is underneath. This blend mode is symmetric, in that the result will be exactly the same even if you were to swap the foreground with the back‐drop.

screen: Each pixel component in the foreground is inverted (see invert in the earlier section “Color Filtering” on page 948), multiplied by the inverse of the corresponding pixel component in the backdrop, and the result inverted again. This yields a lighter version of the foreground, modified by what is underneath. Like multiply , screen is symmetric.

overlay: This blend is a combination of multiply and screen . For foreground pixel components darker than 0.5 (50%), the multiply operation is carried out; for foreground pixel components whose values are above 0.5, screen is used. This makes the dark areas darker, and the light areas lighter. This blend mode is not symmetric, because swapping the foreground for the backdrop would mean a different pattern of light and dark, and thus a different pattern of multiplying versus screening.

Examples of these blend modes are depicted in Figure 19-8.

Figure 19-8. Multiply, screen, and overlay blending

Hard and Soft Light

There blend modes are covered here because the first is closely related to a previous blend mode, and the other is just a muted version of the first:

hard-light: This blend is the inverse of overlay blending. Like overlay , it’s a combination of multiply and screen , but the determining layer is the backdrop. Thus, for back‐drop pixel components darker than 0.5 (50%), the multiply operation is carried out; for backdrop pixel components lighter than 0.5, screen is used. This makes it appear somewhat as if the foreground is being projected onto the backdrop with a projector that employs a harsh light.

soft-light: This blend is a softer version of hard-light . That is to say, it uses the same operation, but is muted in its effects. The intended appearance is as if the foreground is being projected onto the backdrop with a projector that employs a diffuse light.

Examples of these blend modes are depicted in Figure 19-9.

Figure 19-9. Hard- and soft-light blending

Color Dodge and Burn

Color dodging and burning are interesting modes, in that they’re meant to lighten or darken a picture with a minimum of change to the colors themselves. The terms come from old darkroom techniques performed on chemical film stock:

color-dodge: Each pixel component in the foreground is inverted, and the component of the corresponding backdrop pixel component is divided by the inverted foreground value. This yields a brightened backdrop unless the foreground value is 0, in which case the backdrop value is unchanged.

color-burn: This blend is a reverse of color-dodge: each pixel component in the backdrop is inverted, the inverted backdrop value is divided by the unchanged value of the corresponding foreground pixel component, and the result is then inverted. This yields a result where the darker the backdrop pixel, the more its color will burn through the foreground pixel.

Examples of these blend modes are depicted in Figure 19-10.

Figure 19-10. Color dodge and burn blending

Hue, Saturation, Luminosity, and Color

The final four blend modes are different than those we’ve seen before, because they do not perform operations on the R/G/B pixel components. Instead, they perform operations to combine the hue, saturation, luminosity, and color of the foreground and backdrop in different ways:

hue: For each pixel, combines the luminosity and saturation levels of the backdrop with the hue angle of the foreground.

saturation: For each pixel, combines the hue angle and luminosity level of the backdrop with the saturation level of the foreground.

color: For each pixel, combines the luminosity level of the backdrop with the hue angle and saturation level of the foreground.

luminosity: For each pixel, combines the hue angle and saturation level of the backdrop with the luminosity level of the foreground.

Examples of these blend modes are depicted in Figure 19-11.

Figure 19-11. Hue, saturation, luminosity, and color blending

These blend modes can be a lot harder to grasp without busting out raw formulas, and even those can be confusing if you aren’t familiar with how things like saturation and luminosity levels are determined. If you don’t feel like you quite have a handle on how they work, the best thing is to practice with a bunch of different images and simple color patterns.

Two things to note:

Remember that an element always blends with its backdrop. If there are other elements behind it, it will blend with them; if there’s a patterned background on the parent element, the blending will be done against that pattern.

Changing the opacity of a blended element will change the outcome, though not always in the way you might expect. For example, if an element with mix-blend-mode: difference is also given opacity: 0.8 , then the difference calculations will be scaled by 80%. More precisely, a scaling factor of 0.8 will be applied to the color-value calculations. This can cause some operations to trend toward flat middle gray, and others to shift the color changes.

Recently by Eric Meyer A Redesign with CSS Shapes Small but mighty, CSS float shapes and feature queries are the latest boost to our toolkit. Further reading about CSS Writing CSS on Growing Teams Writing strong, modular CSS as your team grows is less about the CSS, and more about the process. Faux Grid Tracks Hack the Grid with Eric Meyer as he explores different methods for replicating a tic-tac-toe board using CSS Grid.

About the Authors Also from this author Design for Real Life by Eric Meyer You can’t always predict who will use your products, or what emotional state they’ll be in when they do. But by identifying stress cases and designing with compassion, you’ll create experiences that support more of your users, more of the time. Join Sara Wachter-Boettcher and Eric Meyer as they turn examples from more than a dozen sites and services into a set of principles you can apply right now. ➝ Buy now

Get our latest articles in your inbox. Sign up for email alerts.